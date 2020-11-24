On the air
UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 24, 2020
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Oakland at Xavier FS1
9 a.m.: George Washington at Navy CBS Sports
11 a.m.: West Virginia at Texas A&M ESPN
11 a.m.: Saint Mary’s vs. Memphis ESPN2
11 a.m.: Drake at Kansas State ESPNU
11 a.m.: Fairfield at Providence FS1
1 p.m.: Oklahoma State at UT Arlington ESPN
1 p.m.: Bowling Green at Michigan ESPN2
1 p.m.: UMBC at Georgetown FS1
1:30 p.m.: W. Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa ESPNU
2 p.m.: Utah Valley at Stanford Pac-12
2:30 p.m.: Liberty vs. Purdue CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Western Michigan vs. Butler FS1
4 p.m.: Arizona State vs. Rhode Island ESPN
4 p.m.: West Virginia vs. South Dakota State ESPN2
4 p.m.: California at Oregon State Pac-12
4 p.m.: St. Francis at Pittsburgh Root
5 p.m.: Central Connecticut at N.C. State FS1
5 p.m.: Clemson vs. Mississippi State CBS Sports
6 p.m.: California Baptist at USC Pac-12
6:30 p.m.: Villanova at Boston College ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Utah State vs. VCU ESPN2
7 p.m.: Arkansas Pine Bluff at Marquette FS1
7:30 p.m.: UCLA at San Diego State CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Texas Southern at Washington State Pac-12
Volleyball, college
9 a.m.: Mississippi at LSU ESPNU
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Idaho at Seattle U 92.5-FM
8 p.m.: Texas Southern at Washington St. 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.