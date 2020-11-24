SWX Home
Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 24, 2020

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Oakland at Xavier FS1

9 a.m.: George Washington at Navy CBS Sports

11 a.m.: West Virginia at Texas A&M ESPN

11 a.m.: Saint Mary’s vs. Memphis ESPN2

11 a.m.: Drake at Kansas State ESPNU

11 a.m.: Fairfield at Providence FS1

1 p.m.: Oklahoma State at UT Arlington ESPN

1 p.m.: Bowling Green at Michigan ESPN2

1 p.m.: UMBC at Georgetown FS1

1:30 p.m.: W. Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa ESPNU

2 p.m.: Utah Valley at Stanford Pac-12

2:30 p.m.: Liberty vs. Purdue CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Western Michigan vs. Butler FS1

4 p.m.: Arizona State vs. Rhode Island ESPN

4 p.m.: West Virginia vs. South Dakota State ESPN2

4 p.m.: California at Oregon State Pac-12

4 p.m.: St. Francis at Pittsburgh Root

5 p.m.: Central Connecticut at N.C. State FS1

5 p.m.: Clemson vs. Mississippi State CBS Sports

6 p.m.: California Baptist at USC Pac-12

6:30 p.m.: Villanova at Boston College ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Utah State vs. VCU ESPN2

7 p.m.: Arkansas Pine Bluff at Marquette FS1

7:30 p.m.: UCLA at San Diego State CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Texas Southern at Washington State Pac-12

Volleyball, college

9 a.m.: Mississippi at LSU ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Idaho at Seattle U 92.5-FM

8 p.m.: Texas Southern at Washington St. 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Wordcount: 226
Tags: on the air, tv

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Annual health and dental insurance enrollment period open now

(Courtesy Washington Healthplanfinder)

2020 has been a stressful year for myriad reasons.