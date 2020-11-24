First three Idaho men’s basketball games canceled due to COVID-19 precautions

Staff and wire reports

The University of Idaho men’s basketball games this week at the U.S. Bank Portland Invitational against Seattle University (Nov. 25), University of Portland (Nov. 27), and William Jessup (Nov. 28) have been canceled in conjunction with Oregon state policies/protocols relating to COVID-19.

The Idaho women had their first two games of the season canceled last week, while the Eastern Washington men postponed their Wednesday night game against Oregon in Eugene due to multiple positive COVID-19 results on the team. No makeup date is set for the EWU-Oregon contest.

The Vandals will now open their season with a two-game home series against Sacramento State on Dec. 3 and 5 at Memorial Gym.