California curfew moves up start time of Washington State-USC game

With the introduction of a 10 p.m. curfew in California, the kickoff time for the Dec. 4 game between Washington State and USC has been moved up by a half-hour.

The Cougars and Trojans will now kick off at 6 p.m. on FS1, WSU announced Tuesday. The original kickoff time was 6:30 p.m, meaning the game, if it lasted longer than 3½ hours, would’ve conflicted with the new nighttime curfew announced by California Gov.Gavin Newsom last week.

It’s possible the restrictions would’ve moved up WSU’s kickoff time at Stanford last week, though the game was canceled when the Cougars weren’t able to meet the Pac-12’s 53-man scholarship threshold. That also caused WSU’s rivalry game against UW, originally schedule for this Friday, to be canceled and declared a no-contest.

USC announced Tuesday one football player who traveled to the team’s most recent game at Utah tested positive for COVID-19 Monday night and is symptomatic. The Trojans are scheduled to play Colorado at home this Saturday and up to this point, no other USC players have tested positive or been held out for contact tracing.