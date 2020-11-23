Eastern Washington opener at Oregon postponed after two EWU starters test positive for COVID-19

Eastern Washington’s season opener at Oregon was postponed on Monday due to coronavirus concerns.

Two EWU men’s basketball players – both starters, according to sources close to the program – tested positive for COVID-19, days before the Eagles were slated to visit the 20th-ranked Ducks on Wednesday.

One of the players tested positive last week and has since been in quarantine. Another tested positive Monday morning and will take a second test.

“Right now both schools just want to keep everyone safe,” said EWU coach Shantay Legans, who said he hopes the game is rescheduled for early December.

“Wednesday’s game was canceled because of concerns about EWU having enough scholarship players available for the game as a result of both the positive cases and the resulting isolation policies of additional student-athletes under contract tracing protocols,” the school said in a news release.

“We were very much looking forward to opening our season on Wednesday, so it’s disappointing for our fans and student-athletes from that standpoint,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said in a release. “But the top priority is student-athlete safety, and we certainly respect and understand Eastern’s decision and wish all involved a quick recovery.”

EWU, picked to win a second straight Big Sky crown by coaches and media, is also scheduled to face Washington State in Pullman on Saturday.

“Eastern’s game at Washington State on Saturday is expected to be played provided several players currently under quarantine are tested and cleared to play,” said EWU in its release.