Great Falls community mourns the passing of Ken Maddox

Elijah Collins SWX

GREAT FALLS - Yesterday Great Falls Public Schools Superintendent Tom Moore announced that teacher and coach, Ken Maddox has passed away.

Maddox impacted the community in many ways, whether it was coaching athletes or mentoring young students.

For more than 40 years Maddox has been involved with many different schools such as Great Falls High, East Middle School, and Paris Gibson Education Center.

Not only did he have an impact on young athletes such as his grandson Jacob Wetzel, who’s a basketball player at the University of Providence, but he also had an impact on the older generation.

“He was just a really powerful mentor, I felt like he believed in what I could do, and in turn, I believed in myself. So, he was able to teach that confidence, you know we all loved him. He could be stern but at the same time you knew it was coming to the right place” says Stephen Yates, Associate Principal of East Middle School.