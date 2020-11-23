Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert named to watch list for NABC player of the year award

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert is one of 20 players on the preseason watch list for the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Player of the Year Award.

Kispert was recently named to preseason watch lists for the Naismith Trophy (player of the year) and Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. The senior wing was voted to the preseason AP All-America team.

Kispert averaged 13.9 points, hit a team-high 78 3-pointers and shot 43.8% behind the arc as a junior. He was a finalist for the Erving Award last season.

Gonzaga is scheduled to face three players on the NABC list: Kansas senior guard Marcus Garrett, Iowa senior center Luka Garza and Baylor junior guard Jared Butler.

The Zags and Jayhawks tip off the season Thursday in Fort Myers, Florida. GU will face Baylor on Dec. 5 in Indianapolis and Iowa on Dec. 19 in South Dakota.