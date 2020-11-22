Local NFL roundup: Ex-Idaho quarterback Jake Luton throws for four interceptions in loss to Steelers
UPDATED: Sun., Nov. 22, 2020
The NFL’s lone undefeated team had no problem with Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Jake Luton.
Luton threw four interceptions for an offense that didn’t score a touchdown in a 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.
The 6-foot-7 Luton completed 16 of 37 passes for 151 yards in his third straight start for the Jaguars (1-9), who are missing starter and ex-Washington State star Gardner Minshew to a thumb injury.
Luton spent his first two years at Idaho before finishing his career at Oregon State.
Jacksonville has lost nine straight since beating the Indianapolis Colts 27-20 in its season opener.
Kaden Elliss (Idaho), linebacker, New Orleans Saints: Ellis didn’t a register a stat in the Saints’ 24-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Joe Dahl (WSU), offensive line, Detroit Lions: The Lions’ offensive line didn’t pave many lanes in a 20-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, totaling 185 total yards and surrendering five sacks.
Jesse Davis (Idaho), offensive line, Miami Dolphins: Davis started at right tackle for the Dolphins, who surrendered six sacks in a 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Hercules Mata’afa (WSU), defensive line, Minnesota Vikings: Mata’afa had one a tackle for a loss in the Vikings’ 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys:
Frankie Luvu (WSU), linebacker, New York Jets: Luvu had two tackles for the winless Jets in a 34-28 loss to the San Diego Chargers.
Mike Iupati (Idaho), offensive line and Benson Mayowa (Idaho), defensive end, Seattle Seahawks: Iupati helped Seattle total 347 yards in the Seahawks 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. Mayowa saw the field but didn’t register a statistic.
Jalen Thompson (WSU), safety, Arizona Cardinals: Thompson went down with an early ankle injury in the Cardinals’ 28-21 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday. He was carted off the field.
Notes: Broncos offensive tackle Jake Rodgers (EWU/Shadle Park) was placed on the inactive list and didn’t play Sunday.
