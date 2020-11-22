Local NFL roundup: Ex-Idaho quarterback Jake Luton throws for four interceptions in loss to Steelers

From Staff and wire reports

The NFL’s lone undefeated team had no problem with Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Jake Luton.

Luton threw four interceptions for an offense that didn’t score a touchdown in a 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

The 6-foot-7 Luton completed 16 of 37 passes for 151 yards in his third straight start for the Jaguars (1-9), who are missing starter and ex-Washington State star Gardner Minshew to a thumb injury.

Luton spent his first two years at Idaho before finishing his career at Oregon State.

Jacksonville has lost nine straight since beating the Indianapolis Colts 27-20 in its season opener.

Kaden Elliss (Idaho), linebacker, New Orleans Saints: Ellis didn’t a register a stat in the Saints’ 24-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Joe Dahl (WSU), offensive line, Detroit Lions: The Lions’ offensive line didn’t pave many lanes in a 20-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, totaling 185 total yards and surrendering five sacks.

Jesse Davis (Idaho), offensive line, Miami Dolphins: Davis started at right tackle for the Dolphins, who surrendered six sacks in a 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Hercules Mata’afa (WSU), defensive line, Minnesota Vikings: Mata’afa had one a tackle for a loss in the Vikings’ 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys:

Frankie Luvu (WSU), linebacker, New York Jets: Luvu had two tackles for the winless Jets in a 34-28 loss to the San Diego Chargers.

Mike Iupati (Idaho), offensive line and Benson Mayowa (Idaho), defensive end, Seattle Seahawks: Iupati helped Seattle total 347 yards in the Seahawks 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. Mayowa saw the field but didn’t register a statistic.

Jalen Thompson (WSU), safety, Arizona Cardinals: Thompson went down with an early ankle injury in the Cardinals’ 28-21 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday. He was carted off the field.

Notes: Broncos offensive tackle Jake Rodgers (EWU/Shadle Park) was placed on the inactive list and didn’t play Sunday.