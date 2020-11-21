Washington men’s basketball cancels Husky Classic tournament due to COVID-19 issues for visiting teams

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Washington men’s basketball team had hoped to start its delayed season on Wednesday with the Husky Classic.

The Huskies, however, canceled the four-team tournament at Alaska Airlines Arena, citing COVID-19 issues among the visiting teams.

“We’re obviously disappointed for our student-athletes who have been getting ready for the start of the season, but we understand the necessity of the protocols put in place to protect their safety during this time,” coach Mike Hopkins said Saturday in a statement released by the school.

“We’re going to keep looking to get games on the schedule, but the health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important thing right now.”

Washington was scheduled to play Portland State, San Diego and Cal State-Fullerton in the Husky Classic, which comprised half of UW’s six-game nonconference schedule.

The Huskies are still scheduled to host crosstown rival Seattle University on Dec. 9, followed by a nonconference home finale against Montana on Dec. 16.

Washington also meets Pac-12 challenger Colorado on Dec. 20 in a nonconference game in Las Vegas.

The Huskies are scheduled to start the season Dec. 3 at Utah, one of the two additional Pac-12 games added to the 20-game conference schedule this season.

Washington also hosts Oregon on Dec. 12.