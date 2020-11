Washington jumps to huge lead, rolls past Arizona 44-27

By Tim Booth Associated Press

SEATTLE – Dylan Morris threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, Washington got rushing touchdowns from three different running backs, and the Huskies routed Arizona 44-27 on Saturday night.

Washington (2-0) was thoroughly dominant, jumping to a 24-0 halftime lead and led 37-0 before Arizona finally found the end zone early in the fourth quarter. For a while, it appeared the Huskies could be in line to post their first Pac-12 shutout since a 30-0 win over Washington State in the 2009 Apple Cup, but the Wildcats feasted on Washington’s backup defense in the fourth quarter.

While the Huskies defense stifled the Wildcats for three quarters, it was Morris and the Washington offense that showed efficiency and explosiveness that was absent in last week’s opening win over Oregon State.

It started on the opening drive when Morris hit Puka Nacua on a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown. He added a 20-yard TD pass to Cade Otton midway through the third quarter to give the Huskies a 37-0 lead. And in between, the Huskies got TD runs from Kamari Pleasant, Sean McGrew and Richard Newton.

Newton added a second TD early in the fourth quarter on a 54-yard run.

Morris finished 15-of-25 passing, and his numbers would have been significantly higher if not for a handful of dropped passes. His TD strike to Nacua was his first career TD pass, but his favorite target was Otton. The Huskies talented tight end had a career-high seven catches for 100 yards.

Arizona (0-2) lost its ninth straight game dating back to last season – a streak that started with a home loss to Washington – and took a step back from last week’s loss to USC.

The same offense that rolled up more than 400 total yards and scored 30 points on the Trojans managed just 66 yards through three quarters against Washington.