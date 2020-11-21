Pac-12 roundup: No. 11 Oregon turns back UCLA’s upset bid in 38-35 victory
UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 21, 2020
Associated Press
Tyler Shough threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns and No. 11 Oregon held off short-handed UCLA 38-35 on Saturday in Eugene to remain undefeated.
At 3-0, Oregon solidified its spot atop the Pac-12 North.
Devon Williams had six catches for 123 yards, including a 19-yarder for a score and a 49-yard reception that helped set up a third-quarter score.
UCLA (1-2) had several players out because of COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing, including starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Redshirt freshman Chase Griffin started.
Griffin threw for 195 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions.
Demetric Felton rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns, including an 11-yard scoring run that got the Bruins within three with 3:43 left.
Oregon’s ensuing drive failed and UCLA got the ball back with 1:24 left. A penalty on the Ducks got the Bruins a first down on the Oregon 39. But Oregon went on to stop the Bruins on fourth-and-12 to end it.
Oregon took an early lead on Shough’s 19-yard scoring pass to Devon Williams, midway through the opening quarter. The Ducks recovered a fumble on the kickoff return, and scored on the next play with Shough’s 32-yard pass to Travis Dye.
Shough, who replaced Justin Herbert as Oregon’s starter this season, threw for 312 yards with four touchdowns, and had nine carries for 81 yards, in a victory at Washington State last weekend.
Oregon State 31, California 27: Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia passed for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and was on the receiving end of a score in the Beavers’ victory over the Golden Bears in Corvallis, Oregon.
Gebbia is the first Pac-12 quarterback since 1996 to account for touchdowns via the air, ground and as a receiver.
Gebbia’s 1-yard touchdown run with 4:30 remaining, set up by Jesiah Irish’s blocked punt, gave Oregon State (1-2) its final lead.
California (0-2) drove to the Beavers’ 10 late in the fourth quarter, but on first-and-goal Chase Garbers’ pass was intercepted.
Jermar Jefferson’s 65-yard run with just under a minute to go sealed the win for Oregon State (1-2), which opened the season with losses to Washington State and Washington.
Jefferson ran for 196 yards, including a 75-yard jaunt on the game’s first offensive play.
Pac-12 after dark: The game between USC and Utah was not completed by press time.
