Gonzaga lands commitment from skilled forward Fanbo Zeng

Fanbo Zeng, a 6-foot-9, 190-pound native of China who played at a prep school near Orlando last season, has verbally committed to Gonzaga.

Zeng is ranked No. 33 by ESPN, No. 71 by 247sports and No. 86 by Rivals in the 2022 class. Zeng told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony he will look into reclassifying to the 2021 class.

Zeng hit 47% of his 3-point attempts and averaged 15.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for Windermere Prep as a sophomore last season. He was well aware of Gonzaga’s successful track record with international bigs.

Some highlights of Fanbo Zeng, a 6‘9 athletic Chinese forward with a sweet shooting stroke who can handle and pass the ball impressively for a 17-year old that size. Should fit in very nicely at Gonzaga starting next summer. (news story: https://t.co/dxTAeV8iK5) pic.twitter.com/aKLBkjuIns — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) November 22, 2020

“They’ve had many significant examples of developing international players,” Zeng told ESPN. “That was definitely very important to me throughout the recruiting process.”

Zeng returned home to China in March when the COVID-19 pandemic began shutting down sports in the U.S. He hasn’t been able to return because of the travel ban so he plans on working on his game in China this season.