Tres Tinkle Signs With Los Angeles Lakers

Vince Bagby SWX

Former Oregon State standout and Missoula native Tres Tinkle will begin has professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers, after signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the team on Friday, according to basketball insider Jeff Goodman.

An Exhibit 10 contract, commonly referred to as an E-10, is essentially a training camp invite that guarantees the player will receive a bonus between $5,000 to $50,000 in the event that they are waived by the NBA team and then sign a deal with that franchise’s G League affiliate. However if the player is waived and chooses to pursue an overseas career, the bonus is then forfeited. E-10 contracts can also be converted into a two-way contract, which would come with a salary guarantee for the player.

Tres had an outstanding college career for the Beavers playing for his father and former UM Grizzly coach and player Wayne Tinkle. The Missoula Hellgate graduate finished his five-year OSU career as the program’s all-time leading scorer (2,233 points). Tinkle averaged 17.7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.6 steals in 126 college games for the Beavers.