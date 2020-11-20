Sentinel Defeats West 24-15 to Earn First State Football Title Since 1972
Fri., Nov. 20, 2020
The Spartans can party like it’s 1972 as Sentinel football defeated Billings West 24-15 on Friday night to win their first state championship in 48 years.
Sentinel finishes their championship season with a perfect 10-0 record, while West comes up just short of a title with a 9-1 record. The Spartans led 14-12 at halftime and increased that lead to 24-15 to start the fourth quarter after an 8-yard touchdown connection from QB Dayton Bay to receiver Zac Crews. Sentinel senior and UM Grizzly commit Jace Klucewich came up huge on defense with a pair of fourth quarter interceptions to thwart any comeback attempt by the Golden Bears.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.