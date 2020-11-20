Sentinel Defeats West 24-15 to Earn First State Football Title Since 1972

Vince Bagby SWX

The Spartans can party like it’s 1972 as Sentinel football defeated Billings West 24-15 on Friday night to win their first state championship in 48 years.

Sentinel finishes their championship season with a perfect 10-0 record, while West comes up just short of a title with a 9-1 record. The Spartans led 14-12 at halftime and increased that lead to 24-15 to start the fourth quarter after an 8-yard touchdown connection from QB Dayton Bay to receiver Zac Crews. Sentinel senior and UM Grizzly commit Jace Klucewich came up huge on defense with a pair of fourth quarter interceptions to thwart any comeback attempt by the Golden Bears.