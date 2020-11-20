Griz Basketball To Start Season Without Fans

Leo Goldman SWX

The University of Montana men’s and women’s basketball games will be a lot quieter than normal to start the year. Per an announcement Friday from UM Athletics, the Montana basketball teams will start the season without fans for their home games at Dahlberg Arena. However, the no fans policy can change later in the season, but will be based on a decision from the Missoula City-County Health Department.

“We appreciate the work of the Missoula City-County Health Department and are excited our student-athletes will once again compete in Missoula,” said UM Athletic Director of Athletics Kent Haslam. “Our student-athletes and coaches love playing in front of Griz fans. They are what make this place so special, and it will be strange playing without them in the building. But as we start back up again, it is best we do so without crowds for the time being.”