On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Football, college

4 p.m.: Syracuse at Louisville ESPN

5 p.m.: Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic CBS Sports

6:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Air Force FS1

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, RSM Classic Golf

1 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship Golf

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: Lucas Oil Off-road Racing Series CBS

Figure skating

1 p.m.: Rostelecom Cup NBC

Football, college

9 a.m.: (9) Indiana at (3) Ohio State Fox 28

9 a.m.: (4) Clemson at Florida State ABC

9 a.m.: (6) Florida at Vanderbilt ESPN

9 a.m.: Appalachian State at (15) Coastal Carolina ESPN2

9 a.m.: Arkansas State at Texas State ESPNU

9 a.m.: Georgia Southern at Army CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: (7) Cincinnati at Central Florida ESPN

12:30 p.m.: (10) Wisconsin at (19) Northwestern ABC

12:30 p.m.: UCLA at (11) Oregon ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Georgia State at South Alabama ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: San Diego State at Nevada CBS

12:30 p.m.: California at Oregon State FS1

1 p.m.: Kansas State at (17) Iowa State Fox 28

1 p.m.: Abilene Christian at Virginia Root

4 p.m.: Tennessee at (23) Auburn ESPN

4:30 p.m.: (14) Oklahoma State at (18) Oklahoma ABC

4:30 p.m.: (21) Liberty at N.C. State ESPN3

5 p.m.: Arizona at Washington Fox 28

7:30 p.m.: (20) USC at Utah ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford FS1

8 p.m.: Boise State at Hawaii CBS Sports

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, RSM Classic Golf

1 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship Golf

Mixed Martial Arts

3:30 p.m.: UFC 255, Figueiredo vs. Perez ESPN2

Rugby

9:30 a.m.: Premiership match NBC Sports

Skiing

9 p.m.: Alpine Skiing World Cup NBC Sports

Soccer

4:25 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: Manchester City at Tottenham NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

5 p.m.: Arizona at Washington 104.1-FM

7:30 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Figure skating

1 p.m.: Rostelecom Cup NBC

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Atlanta at New Orleans Fox 28

10 a.m.: Tennessee at Baltimore CBS

1:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Indianapolis Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Las Vegas NBC

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, RSM Classic Golf

1 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship Golf

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

