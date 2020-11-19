On the air
Thu., Nov. 19, 2020
Friday’s TV Highlights
Football, college
4 p.m.: Syracuse at Louisville ESPN
5 p.m.: Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic CBS Sports
6:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Air Force FS1
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, RSM Classic Golf
1 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship Golf
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: Lucas Oil Off-road Racing Series CBS
Figure skating
1 p.m.: Rostelecom Cup NBC
Football, college
9 a.m.: (9) Indiana at (3) Ohio State Fox 28
9 a.m.: (4) Clemson at Florida State ABC
9 a.m.: (6) Florida at Vanderbilt ESPN
9 a.m.: Appalachian State at (15) Coastal Carolina ESPN2
9 a.m.: Arkansas State at Texas State ESPNU
9 a.m.: Georgia Southern at Army CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: (7) Cincinnati at Central Florida ESPN
12:30 p.m.: (10) Wisconsin at (19) Northwestern ABC
12:30 p.m.: UCLA at (11) Oregon ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Georgia State at South Alabama ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: San Diego State at Nevada CBS
12:30 p.m.: California at Oregon State FS1
1 p.m.: Kansas State at (17) Iowa State Fox 28
1 p.m.: Abilene Christian at Virginia Root
4 p.m.: Tennessee at (23) Auburn ESPN
4:30 p.m.: (14) Oklahoma State at (18) Oklahoma ABC
4:30 p.m.: (21) Liberty at N.C. State ESPN3
5 p.m.: Arizona at Washington Fox 28
7:30 p.m.: (20) USC at Utah ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford FS1
8 p.m.: Boise State at Hawaii CBS Sports
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, RSM Classic Golf
1 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship Golf
Mixed Martial Arts
3:30 p.m.: UFC 255, Figueiredo vs. Perez ESPN2
Rugby
9:30 a.m.: Premiership match NBC Sports
Skiing
9 p.m.: Alpine Skiing World Cup NBC Sports
Soccer
4:25 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: Manchester City at Tottenham NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
5 p.m.: Arizona at Washington 104.1-FM
7:30 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Figure skating
1 p.m.: Rostelecom Cup NBC
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Atlanta at New Orleans Fox 28
10 a.m.: Tennessee at Baltimore CBS
1:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Indianapolis Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Las Vegas NBC
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, RSM Classic Golf
1 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship Golf
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
