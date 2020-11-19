No fans allowed at Idaho high school sporting events due to COVID-19 restrictions

Due to an uptick in coronavirus cases around the state, fans are no longer permitted to attend high school games in Idaho.

Phase 2 of Gov. Brad Little’s “Idaho Rebounds” plan limits gatherings to 10 or fewer people, resulting in North Idaho girls basketball teams recently beginning their seasons in empty gymnasiums.

Only teams and essential personnel are allowed in the gymnasiums.

North Idaho football teams recently concluded their seasons, but the three state football championship locations – Madison High School in eastern Idaho and Middleton High School and Twin Falls High Schools in southern Idaho – were granted exemptions this weekend of 15% of capacity.

When top-ranked Coeur d’Alene traveled to the Boise area last week to face Rocky Mountain in the 5A football semifinals – the Vikings lost 36-21 – there were no fans allowed into the stadium.

“It was weird. Warm-ups and halftime were quiet,” CdA coach Shawn Amos said. “But once the game started going, it was football.”

North Idaho girls basketball powers Coeur d’Alene High and Timberlake faced each other without fans earlier this week in Coeur d’Alene.

Several North Idaho high schools will have their games streamed online.