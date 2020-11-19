Nine of Gonzaga’s 16 WCC games will air on ESPN networks

Nine of Gonzaga’s 16 West Coast Conference regular-season games will be televised on ESPN networks, the conference announced.

Gonzaga’s two games against BYU (Feb. 6, Feb. 27), Saint Mary’s (Jan. 16, Feb. 18), Pepperdine (Jan. 14, Jan. 30) and San Francisco (Jan. 2, Feb. 13) and a Feb. 20 home game vs. San Diego will air on ESPN channels. Game times haven’t been announced.

The GU-USF matchup on Jan. 2 at the McCarthey Athletic Center is the Zags’ conference opener.

The top-ranked Zags were heavily favored in the WCC preseason poll, followed by BYU, Saint Mary’s, Pepperdine and San Francisco.

BYU will have seven ESPN appearances, San Francisco six, Saint Mary’s and Pepperdine each have five, and San Diego and Pacific each have one.

ESPN will air two WCC Tournament quarterfinal games, both semifinals and the championship.

Gonzaga hasn’t announced the television schedule for its entire schedule. FOX will televise the Zags’ games against Kansas (Nov. 26) and Auburn (Nov. 27). The Gonzaga-Tennessee game (Dec. 2) is on ESPN. GU’s dates with Baylor (Dec. 5) and Iowa (Dec. 19) will be on CBS.