Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Nine of Gonzaga’s 16 WCC games will air on ESPN networks

UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 19, 2020

ESPN's Dick Vitale joins Gonzaga fans for a selfie prior to the WCC Tournament semifinals in March, 2019. (By Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
ESPN's Dick Vitale joins Gonzaga fans for a selfie prior to the WCC Tournament semifinals in March, 2019. (By Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Nine of Gonzaga’s 16 West Coast Conference regular-season games will be televised on ESPN networks, the conference announced.

Gonzaga’s two games against BYU (Feb. 6, Feb. 27), Saint Mary’s (Jan. 16, Feb. 18), Pepperdine (Jan. 14, Jan. 30) and San Francisco (Jan. 2, Feb. 13) and a Feb. 20 home game vs. San Diego will air on ESPN channels. Game times haven’t been announced.

The GU-USF matchup on Jan. 2 at the McCarthey Athletic Center is the Zags’ conference opener.

The top-ranked Zags were heavily favored in the WCC preseason poll, followed by BYU, Saint Mary’s, Pepperdine and San Francisco.

BYU will have seven ESPN appearances, San Francisco six, Saint Mary’s and Pepperdine each have five, and San Diego and Pacific each have one.

ESPN will air two WCC Tournament quarterfinal games, both semifinals and the championship.

Gonzaga hasn’t announced the television schedule for its entire schedule. FOX will televise the Zags’ games against Kansas (Nov. 26) and Auburn (Nov. 27). The Gonzaga-Tennessee game (Dec. 2) is on ESPN. GU’s dates with Baylor (Dec. 5) and Iowa (Dec. 19) will be on CBS.

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball

Annual health and dental insurance enrollment period open now

(Courtesy Washington Healthplanfinder)

2020 has been a stressful year for myriad reasons.