Longtime area sports broadcaster Dennis Patchin named new SWX sports director

One of the Inland Northwest’s most recognizable broadcasters is back in the saddle.

Longtime TV and sports radio personality Dennis Patchin has been named sports director of SWX, replacing Sam Adams, who moved to KHQ’s “Wake Up Show.”

It’s official. I’m back in the game @SWXRightNow. See you starting Monday on SWX and @KHQLocalNews Just getting rested up for next week. pic.twitter.com/azAcBvPNHA — Dennis Patchin (@dpswx) November 19, 2020

Patchin, who started at KXLY in 1984 and went on to become the station’s sports director, was inducted into the Inland Northwest Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

“It’s not every day a guy who has been in the market 37 years is available,” SWX director John Fritz said. “We are fortunate to have him.”

The Idaho State University graduate helped change the local sports media landscape with the start of high school football’s “Friday Night Sports Extra” and the popular radio talk show “Patchin and Lukens” that was canceled in April.

Patchin, formerly the director at ESPN 700, also broadcasts Idaho football and Seattle University basketball games.

The 62-year-old began his career in Missoula and quickly ascended to a bigger Spokane market with the intention of making another jump.

Instead, Patchin fell in love with the area and spent 36 years with KXLY Broadcast Group, which didn’t extend his contract this year due to budgetary issues.

When the opportunity to lead SWX surfaced, Patchin wanted to extend his decorated career.

“I don’t think I would have said yes to anywhere else in radio or television,” the American Falls, Idaho, native said. “I am looking forward to this opportunity, which will be the last stop in my career.”

Patchin will lead a team of broadcast journalists that includes Rob Jesselson and Joe McHale, with the intention of continuing the show’s “local-local-local content, which is very important.”

”What Rob and Joe did during the pandemic, to put a together good half-hour show each day without sports, was remarkable,” Patchin said. “I’m excited to work with people like that.”