Former Gonzaga standout Kelly Olynyk opts in on final year of Miami contract

UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 19, 2020

Miami forward and former Gonzaga star Kelly Olynyk goes up for a shot against Boston's Grant Williams in the Eastern Conference finals in September. (Associated Press)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Miami forward Kelly Olynyk has exercised the player option on the final year of his contract.

The former Gonzaga standout agreed to a four-year, $50-million deal with the Heat in 2017. Olynyk faced a Thursday deadline on his player option.

The Miami Herald reported Olynyk is scheduled to make $12.6 million while ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted the figure is $13.6 million. Olynyk’s decision means he’s trade eligible. He becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

Olynyk, 29, played his first four NBA seasons with Boston. He was a part-time starter for Miami in his first two years. He came off the bench most of last season. He averaged a career-low 19.4 minutes and 8.2 points, but posted career highs hitting 40.6% of 3-pointers and 86% at the free-throw line.

Olynyk has averaged 9.7 points 4.8 rebounds in 500 career games, including 103 starts. He has played in 48 playoff games, including 17 last season. Miami lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals.

