WIAA again delays start of high school sports calendar as COVID-19 cases rise in state
UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 18, 2020
High school sports in Washington will have to wait a little longer.
Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association voted Tuesday to delay each season, which will result in shorter schedules
WIAA’s Season 2 – winter sports such as basketball and wrestling – was initially slated to begin practices Dec. 28, but after Gov. Jay Inslee instituted statewide restrictions earlier this week, practices will begin Feb. 1.
Competition begins Feb. 8 and season-ending regional events begin March 20.
Earlier this month the WIAA instituted regional events in lieu of state tournaments for the 2020-2021 school year.
Season 3, which includes football and other fall sports, begin practice March 15. Games begin March 22 and end May 1
Season 4 (spring sports) begins practice April 26. Games will begin May 3 and end June 12.
The WIAA also voted to extend the coaching window to Jan. 23, allowing coaches to work with athletes as they would in the summer months.
