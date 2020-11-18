WIAA again delays start of high school sports calendar as COVID-19 cases rise in state

High school sports in Washington will have to wait a little longer.

Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association voted Tuesday to delay each season, which will result in shorter schedules

WIAA’s Season 2 – winter sports such as basketball and wrestling – was initially slated to begin practices Dec. 28, but after Gov. Jay Inslee instituted statewide restrictions earlier this week, practices will begin Feb. 1.

Competition begins Feb. 8 and season-ending regional events begin March 20.

Earlier this month the WIAA instituted regional events in lieu of state tournaments for the 2020-2021 school year.

Season 3, which includes football and other fall sports, begin practice March 15. Games begin March 22 and end May 1

Season 4 (spring sports) begins practice April 26. Games will begin May 3 and end June 12.

The WIAA also voted to extend the coaching window to Jan. 23, allowing coaches to work with athletes as they would in the summer months.