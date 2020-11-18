SWX Home
WIAA again delays start of high school sports calendar as COVID-19 cases rise in state

UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 18, 2020

Maisie Burnham of Liberty holds the trophy up after they beat the La Conner Braves during the girls State 2B basketball tournament at the Spokane Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Kathy Plonka/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Ryan Collingwood ryanc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5473

High school sports in Washington will have to wait a little longer.

Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association voted Tuesday to delay each season, which will result in shorter schedules

WIAA’s Season 2 – winter sports such as basketball and wrestling – was initially slated to begin practices Dec. 28, but after Gov. Jay Inslee instituted statewide restrictions earlier this week, practices will begin Feb. 1.

Competition begins Feb. 8 and season-ending regional events begin March 20.

Earlier this month the WIAA instituted regional events in lieu of state tournaments for the 2020-2021 school year.

Season 3, which includes football and other fall sports, begin practice March 15. Games begin March 22 and end May 1

Season 4 (spring sports) begins practice April 26. Games will begin May 3 and end June 12.

The WIAA also voted to extend the coaching window to Jan. 23, allowing coaches to work with athletes as they would in the summer months.

