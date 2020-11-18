Reader photo: Reaching for the last leaf

Reaching for the last leaf in autumn’s home stretch, the kinglet will soon need to conserve energy by puffing up and fluffing his feathers when sleeping. The birds subsist primarily on moth caterpillars found overwintering on trees. Smaller than a chickadee, the kinglets have four times more feather mass committed to insulation than to flying in the winter. “Almost too fast to see and keep up with but worth the wait,” writes Angela Marie, who took this photo in the Slavin Conservation Area in November.

