Prep notebook: Andie Zylak signs with Eastern Washington basketball

It is no coincidence that seemingly no matter who you talk to about Lewis and Clark’s Andie Zylak, the word competitive comes up.

The point guard signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Eastern Washington.

“I think Andie’s skill set lends itself really well to the way we play,” EWU coach Wendy Schuller said. “She is extremely skilled but, more than anything, I love her competitive nature and basketball IQ.”

The 5-foot-7 Zylak was a second-team all-Greater Spokane League selection as a junior last season as LC went 9-11 overall, 7-7 in the GSL. In a battle between two of the top point guards in the state, Zylak had 32 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in a 56-54 win over University and Ellie Boni (now a freshman at Colorado State).

“I’m excited,” Zylak said. “I feel like Eastern is a good fit both on and off the court.”

As a pre-dental student she’ll “most likely” major in biology.

“They have great student support. Coach Schuller and my AAU coach (Kerry Pickett) are good friends and if coach Pickett endorses her, I’ll take it. Plus, it’ll be nice to be close to home where my family can see me play.”

As a sophomore, Zylak helped the Tigers to a 23-4 record and a second-place finish in the 4A state tournament.

“Andie is as tough and competitive as any players we’ve seen in the area the last several years,” EWU associate coach Bryce Currie said. “She has a fire in her eye when she steps on the court. She is fearless attacking the lane and someone we can’t wait to start coaching.”

LC girls basketball coach Gabe Medrano echoed those sentiments.

“That’s one thing that people on the outside just don’t get,” he said. “Andie is just so competitive and so darn tough. She just keeps coming, physically and mentally. She is extremely competitive and tough-minded.”

Zylak is the first Greater Spokane League-product to sign with the Eagles since Mariah Cunningham (Central Valley) in 2013.

