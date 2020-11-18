On the air

SWX Home
Thursday’s TV Highlights

Boxing

6 p.m.: Ring City USA, Foster vs. Roman NBC Sports

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Tulane at (25) Tulsa ESPN

6 p.m.: Utah State at Wyoming CBS Sports

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Fox 28 and NFL

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, RSM Classic Golf

1 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship Golf

Tennis

Noon: ATP World Tour Finals, Round Robin ESPN2

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle 94.5-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

