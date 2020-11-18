On the air
Wed., Nov. 18, 2020
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Boxing
6 p.m.: Ring City USA, Foster vs. Roman NBC Sports
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Tulane at (25) Tulsa ESPN
6 p.m.: Utah State at Wyoming CBS Sports
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Fox 28 and NFL
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, RSM Classic Golf
1 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship Golf
Tennis
Noon: ATP World Tour Finals, Round Robin ESPN2
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle 94.5-FM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.