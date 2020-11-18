Junior college linebacker Fred Thompkins decommits from Washington State

Nick Rolovich and Washington State will apparently have to wait longer to sign their next player from City College of San Francisco.

Fred Thompkins, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports.com who’s also considered the nation’s fifth-rated junior college inside linebacker, decommitted from the Cougars on Wednesday.

“I just want to make sure that I’m making the best decision moving forward for the next 3 years of my life,” Thompkins wrote in a tweet announcing his decommitment. “Thank you to everyone that is supporting me with this decision, Looking forward to the future.”

When he committed to the Cougars in July, Thompkins had plans to strengthen the pipeline from WSU to CCSF. The junior college powerhouse in the Bay Area has produced a handful of eventual WSU starters over the past decade, including quarterback Anthony Gordon, wide receiver Easop Winston Jr., offensive lineman Robert Valencia and safeties Robert Taylor and Shalom Luani.

WSU’s new coaching staff also has ties to the CCSF program, with Rolovich playing quarterback for the Rams in 1998 and ’99 and returning to the school as a quarterbacks coach in 2006 and ’07. Cougars wide receivers coach Andre Allen was also an assistant at CCSF for 27 years.

Thompkins chose the Cougars over Buffalo, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, Prairie View A&M, San Jose State, South Alabama, Toledo, Central Florida and UNLV. The linebacker hasn’t picked up any major offers since his commitment to WSU.

He becomes the program’s second decommitment in about a month’s time, joining Southern California athlete Elisha Lloyd.

The Cougars are now down to 18 commits in the class of 2021, with only one inside linebacker, Yakima’s Ryan Kershaw.