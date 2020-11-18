Sources: Former Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie signing two-way deal with Memphis after going undrafted

Killian Tillie’s name wasn’t called during Wednesday’s NBA draft, but it appears the former Gonzaga big man quickly found a professional landing spot.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Wednesday night that Tillie was signing a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, possibly reuniting him with former Zags teammate Brandon Clarke.

French F Killian Tillie of Gonzaga is signing a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, his agent Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

Appreciate it my guy! Excited to get to work 💪🏻👌🏻 — Killian Tillie (@KillianTillie) November 19, 2020

The 6-foot-10 native of France was projected as a second-round pick on numerous mock drafts, but instead hopes to follow in the footsteps of several former Zags that weren’t drafted but made NBA rosters at some point in the last decade. That list includes Zach Norvell Jr., Johnathan Williams, Kyle Wiltjer, David Stockton, Elias Harris and Jeremy Pargo.

Tillie was hoping to become the fifth Zag drafted in the last four years and the eighth selected in the last decade.

Tillie averaged 13.6 points and 5.0 rebounds as a senior and 12.9 points and 5.9 boards as a sophomore in his two seasons as a starter. He came off the bench on GU’s 2017 national runner-up squad and as a junior behind Clarke and Rui Hachimura when he had ankle surgery just before start of the regular season.

Tillie connected on 44.4% of his career 3-point attempts. He played in 108 out of 146 possible games due to a variety of injuries, which probably was a concern for some NBA teams.