First two Idaho women’s basketball games canceled due to limited roster numbers

From staff reports

The first two games of the season for the Idaho women’s basketball team have been canceled, the school announced Wednesday.

The Vandals were scheduled to play at home against Lewis-Clark State on Nov. 25 and at Pac-12 power Oregon State on the 29th, but UI does not have enough available players in conjunction with COVID-19 testing protocols.

Idaho was selected as the Big Sky favorite in preseason polls. UI also had two selections on the Big Sky preseason all-conference team with guard Gina Marxen and forward Beyonce Bea.

The Vandals’ next scheduled game is the Big Sky home-opening series against Sacramento State on Dec. 3 and Dec. 5.

On Tuesday, Idaho announced that all sports will continue without fans in attendance at home games.

“In partnership with Idaho Public Health, medical experts and university leadership, we have determined it is best to play our upcoming home events without fans. This will remain in effect until it is deemed reasonable to allow spectators in our venues,” Director of Athletics Terry Gawlik said in a release.