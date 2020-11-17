Series between Washington State, Boise State reportedly pushed back to 2032, 2033

Originally, Washington State and Boise State planned to renew their football series in 2026 and 2027, but a home-and-home between the schools got pushed back four years, to 2030 and 2031.

According to FBSchedules.com, the Cougars and Broncos have postponed the series again and won’t meet until 2032 and 2033. A contract obtained by the website indicates WSU and BSU will play in Boise on Sept. 11, 2032, with a return game in Pullman on Sept. 10, 2033.

WSU and BSU played most recently in 2017, with the Tyler Hilinski-led Cougars coming out on top of a triple-overtime thriller, 47-44. The Broncos won 31-28 in Boise one year earlier to grab their first ever win against WSU. The Cougars lead the all-time series 5-1.

As of right now, the Cougars haven’t schedule any nonconference games past the 2033 football season, but they have two more that are still a decade away. Earlier this year, WSU scheduled a home-and-home series against Mississippi State that sends the Cougars to Starkville in 2030 and brings the Bulldogs to Pullman in 2031.