On the air
Tue., Nov. 17, 2020
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Auto Racing
5 p.m.: The NASCAR Awards Show NBC Sports
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: The 2020 NBA draft ESPN
Cycling
10 a.m.: Vuelta A Espana, Ceratizit Challenge NBC Sports
Football, American Spring League
5 p.m.: Aviators vs. Generals FS1
Football, college
4 p.m.: Western Michigan at Central Michigan ESPN2
4 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Ball St. ESPNU
4 p.m.: Toledo at Eastern Michigan CBS Sports
Soccer
11:30 a.m.: UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs. Poland ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.