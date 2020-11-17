SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Auto Racing

5 p.m.: The NASCAR Awards Show NBC Sports

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: The 2020 NBA draft ESPN

Cycling

10 a.m.: Vuelta A Espana, Ceratizit Challenge NBC Sports

Football, American Spring League

5 p.m.: Aviators vs. Generals FS1

Football, college

4 p.m.: Western Michigan at Central Michigan ESPN2

4 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Ball St. ESPNU

4 p.m.: Toledo at Eastern Michigan CBS Sports

Soccer

11:30 a.m.: UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs. Poland ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Wordcount: 96
Tags: on the air, tv

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Annual health and dental insurance enrollment period open now

(Courtesy Washington Healthplanfinder)

2020 has been a stressful year for myriad reasons.