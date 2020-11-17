Gonzaga’s Jill Townsend on preseason watch list for Naismith national player of the year

Senior Jill Townsend is the first Gonzaga women’s player to be named to the preseason watch list for national player of the year.

Townsend is one of 50 players from 11 conference to be named to the 2021 Women’s Naismith Trophy watch list, as announced Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The Naismith watch list is the second in a week to include Townsend. Last week, the Okanogan, Washington, native was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List, honoring the top shooting guard in the nation.

Townsend, the reigning West Coast Conference player of the year, is also on the WCC preseason all-conference list.

Last season, Townsend led the Bulldogs and ranked 14th in the WCC in scoring at 12.3 points per game, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 41% from 3-point range.

In February, the Naismith list will be pared to 30 players. Ten semifinalists will be announced on March 2 and four finalists on March 19.

The winner will be announced on April 3, during the women’s Final Four.

Gonzaga will open the season on Nov. 28 against Oklahoma in the Bad Boy Mowers Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.