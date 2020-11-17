Gonzaga student-athletes graduating at 98% rate

The graduation percentage of Gonzaga student-athletes leads the WCC and ranks among the best nationally, according to the NCAA’s latest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) figures.

GU student-athletes have a 98% GSR with 10 teams achieving a perfect 100%. The WCC average is 91% and the NCAA GSR average is 90%. Loyola Marymount is second behind GU at 95%.

Ten schools posted 99% graduation rates. Gonzaga and eight other schools were next at 98%.

The 10 GU programs with 100% GSRs: women’s cross country and track and field (16 consecutive years), women’s golf (16), men’s cross country and track and field (13), men’s tennis (12), men’s soccer (11), women’s soccer (10), men’s golf (9), women’s basketball (5), men’s basketball (4) and women’s rowing.