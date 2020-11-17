Former Lewiston and Whitworth standout Jessica Kramer to lead Community Colleges of Spokane women’s basketball program

Former Lewiston and Whitworth standout Jessica Kramer was recently named head coach of the Community Colleges of Spokane women’s basketball program.

Kramer, 28, spent the previous four seasons as an assistant at Whitworth.

“I have great confidence that Jessica Kramer is going to inspire and mentor our student athletes to become the best versions of themselves while at CCS,” CCS athletic director James Fitzgerald said. “Her personality and people skills along with her experience will greatly benefit our women’s basketball team.”

Kramer helped Lewiston end a 20-year state tournament drought at Lewiston as a senior, leading the Bengals to the Idaho 5A State championship game in 2010.

She continued her playing career at Eastern Oregon before transferring to Whitworth as a senior, where she averaged 10 points and 5.8 rebounds a game.

Kramer is the daughter of former Colton and Idaho football standout Joe Kramer and the niece of ex-Notre Dame defensive lineman Pat Kramer and former Eastern Washington, Montana State and Idaho State head coach, Mike Kramer, of Colton fame.

Longtime CCS women’s basketball coach Bruce Johnson retired in March before handing the program to assistant Ryan Bodecker, who soon resigned to become the athletic director at Riverside High School in Chattaroy

Jeneva Thaxton, a former team captain at Lewis and Clark High and Washington, accepted the job this past summer before resigning for personal reasons.

Kramer and the Sasquatch begin their postponed Northwest Athletic Conference season in the spring.

“I feel very fortunate to succeed Bruce Johnson and the legacy he left at Spokane Falls,” Kramer said.

I would also like to thank my coaching mentors (Whitworth coach) Joial Griffith and (former Whitworth coach) Helen Higgs for the impact they have had in my coaching career. I love college basketball and the platform it creates for student athletes to compete and develop mentally and emotionally in a supportive environment.”