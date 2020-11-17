Field reports: Wolf Advisory Group virtual meeting Nov. 19-20

By Staff and wire reports

The next Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Wolf Advisory Group meeting is scheduled for Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If more time is needed, additional meeting time is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday.

A meeting agenda has been posted to the Wolf Advisory Group page.

Although this will be a virtual meeting, the WAG work session will be open to the public to observe and will follow the same format used previously, including public comment opportunities at the end of each day.

This meeting will be held using Zoom, which will allow people to share presentations and video and allows the public to listen via computer or phone. Anyone interested in joining this meeting can register at wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/at-risk/species-recovery/gray-wolf/updates/wolf-advisory-group-virtual-meeting-4.

The public can also listen in by telephone. Phone numbers and webinar ID are available at the above link.

Audubon Society calendar available

For anyone whose holiday gift shopping is complicated by pandemic restrictions, the Spokane Audubon Society’s 2021 Calendar of Birds of Eastern Washington and Idaho Panhandle is a great local, contactless option.

Featuring 26 bird photos by 14 Spokane Audubon chapter members, this 13-month calendar is just $14, including shipping directly to your gift recipient.

Order yours online today at audubonspokane.org/.

‘Unlikely Thru-Hiker’ presentation Monday

The Lands Council, along with Gonzaga University Environmental Studies Department and Friends of Scotchman Peak Wilderness, is happy to host Derick Lugo, author of “The Unlikely Thru-Hiker,” for a presentation on Monday at 6 p.m.

“The Unlikely Thru-Hiker” (dericklugo.com/) is the story of a young Black man setting off from the city with an extremely overweight pack and a willfully can-do attitude.

What follows are lessons on preparation, humility, race relations and nature’s wild unpredictability.

Through it all, Lugo refuses to let any challenge squash his inner Pollyanna, persevering with humor, tenacity and an unshakable commitment to grooming that sees him from Georgia to Maine.

This event is free and open to the public. Register via Zoom to receive the meeting link (shorturl.at/sJXY0).

Season pass sale at Lookout ends Sunday

The weather is turning quickly in the region, and Lookout Pass is known for getting the most snow in Idaho, averaging over 400 inches of powder each year. The resort is offering its season pass sale through Sunday.

Pass holders aren’t required to make reservations. With the pandemic still causing restrictions, skiers can roll passes over to the next season any time before opening, which could come soon.

There are great packages available for families, college students and transferable passes.

Visit skilookout.com/season-pass for details and registration information.

WDFW seeks feedback for 2021 steelhead

Fishery managers with WDFW invite recreational anglers, conservation groups and other interested members of the public to a virtual town hall, Nov. 24, 5-7 p.m., to learn more about low coastal Washington steelhead trends and share feedback on plans for the 2021 fishing season.

“State and tribal fisheries managers are projecting another year of low steelhead returns along much of the Washington Coast” said James Losee, regional program manager for the Coast and Puget Sound region.

“We want to make sure we’re hearing from local anglers and steelhead enthusiasts as we begin to consider options for protecting this iconic state fish while balancing recreational angling opportunities.”

To join the virtual town hall, please register at shorturl.at/qxzGH.

The event will be recorded and posted to the department’s website afterward for those unable to attend.

FSPW opens 2020-21 scholarship program

Around the country, graduating seniors are preparing for life beyond high school. For many budding scholars, that means applying for scholarships.

Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness is doing its part to get them started out right.

Just like previous years, it will be awarding $250 scholarships to eight students throughout the North Idaho and Northwest Montana Scotchman region.

Scholarships will be awarded based on essays students submit with their application. The essay should be centered on a most memorable wilderness experience that helped shape the writer’s life.

One winning student will be selected from the Montana towns of Troy, Libby, Thompson Falls and Noxon, and four winning students will be selected from Bonner County schools.

High school guidance counselors can help with the application and deadline details.