Washington State, USC to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4

Nearly a month ago, two possible kickoff times were announced for Washington State’s Dec. 4 game against USC: 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

In a rare turn of events for the 2020 season, the Cougars and Trojans drew the earlier of the two options, learning Monday they’ll kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game will air nationally on Fox Sports 1.

WSU has known start times for three of its final five Pac-12 games. The Cougars’ upcoming game against Stanford is set for 8 p.m. on FS1 and a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time for the 113th Apple Cup was set last week. That game will air on ESPN.

Nick Rolovich’s team will close the initial six-game conference slate on Dec. 12 at home against California and play a seventh game the following week against an opponent to be determined.