Gonzaga in final eight for standout guard Hunter Sallis

Hunter Sallis, one of the top recruits in the 2021 class, lists Gonzaga among his final eight.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard from Omaha, Nebraska, tweeted Monday that he’s considering GU, Kentucky, Kansas, Creighton, North Carolina, Iowa State, Oregon and UCLA. He trimmed Michigan, Auburn, Alabama and Louisville from his top 12 in August.

Sallis is ranked No. 6 by 247sports and Rivals and No. 19 by ESPN. He’s rated as a five-star recruit by 247 sports and Rivals – believed to the first in Nebraska since the emergence of online rankings in the early 2000s, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Gonzaga has recruited Sallis long before he began cracking the top 20 on player rankings. He took an official visit to GU last January and has made unofficial visits to Kansas, Creighton and Iowa State.

“Right now, I am going to wait until the spring to sign so I can take a few more visits,” Sallis told Nebpreps.com. “I’d like to get the opportunity to visit some campuses and make sure I’m making the right decision.”

Kentucky is the favorite for Sallis, according to 247sports’ crystal ball predictions.