First look: Washington State at Stanford

3. Through two games, WSU's two new offensive line starters have recorded notable pass-blocking grades, according to Pro Football Focus College. Brian Greene is the country's No. 2 pass-blocking center, with a grade of 88.0 and Jarrett Kingston is the No. 3 pass-blocking guard, with a grade of 90.4.

2. Ayden Hector, WSU's turnover machine against Oregon, will return to the school he originally signed to play at one week after recovering two fumbles and intercepting a pass in a loss to the Ducks. Hector committed to the Cardinal in October of 2019 and signed two months later. The former four-star recruit walked on at WSU during preseason camp and started the season opener at strong safety, recording seven tackles against Oregon State.

1. David Shaw was recently the subject of a heartwarming ESPN feature that documented the Stanford coach's efforts to save the life of his brother, Eric, who's battled skin cancer. WSU fans remember the 2018 game against the Cardinal for a late Blake Mazza field goal that clinched another win for Gardner Minshew and company, but earlier that day Shaw visited a local hospital to donate bone marrow that would hopefully save his brother's life. The full story can be read at ESPN.com.

What is it? Washington State (1-1) faces Stanford (0-2) for a late-night Pac-12 North matchup on “The Farm.”

Where is it? Stanford Stadium.

When is it? Kickoff is 8 p.m. Saturday.

Where can I watch it? Fox Sports 1 will carry the broadcast.

Who is favored? The Cardinal opened as 2½-point favorites.

How did they fare last week? The Cougars had a five-point lead at halftime, but lost 43-29 to No. 11 Oregon in Pullman. The Cardinal nearly came back from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but lost 35-32 to Colorado at home.

Why WSU will win: The reinvented WSU run game will have more than a few opportunities against a Stanford defense that’s been vulnerable on the ground in its first two games. In the season opener, Oregon rushed for 269 yards and 6.7 yards per carry, while Colorado gained another 177 yards on the ground at almost 4 yards per carry last Saturday. So in two games, the Cardinal have conceded 446 rushing yards, allowed seven rushing touchdowns and are giving up 5.3 yards per carry. It bodes well for a WSU team that’s been able to rush for 329 yards and four touchdowns in games against Oregon State and Oregon. Stanford’s defense has allowed 70 points in two games – 35 in each – and the Cougars have a favorable track record against the Cardinal, averaging 39 points in the last four games. WSU also hasn’t lost a road game against Stanford since 2014.

Why Stanford will win: The offense may keep the Cougars in just about every game they play this season, but the defense may be what prevents them from winning some of those, or perhaps winning some by a comfortable margin. Stanford’s offense found a groove in the second half of Saturday’s game against Colorado, scoring 23 points and 16 in the fourth quarter. The second half of WSU’s game against Oregon, and Oregon State for that matter, is where the Cougars’ defense wilted. WSU allowed 21 points in the second half at OSU and 29 against Oregon. The Cardinal weren’t as productive in their season opener against Oregon, scoring just 14 points, but had more success when starting quarterback Davis Mills returned to the field to play Colorado, throwing the ball 56 times as opposed to 26 with backups Jack West and Tanner McKee the week prior.

What happened last time: Anthony Gordon threw for at least 500 yards on three occasions last season, including a Nov. 16 game against Stanford, and the Cougars drilled the Cardinal 49-22 to pick up their fifth win after losing five of their previous six games. Gordon completed 44 of 60 passes for 520 yards and five touchdowns, throwing nine times to Brandon Arconado, who had 148 receiving yards and a touchdown, and another 11 times to Easop Winston Jr., who finished with 107 yards and two touchdowns. It was a passing clinic all around, as Stanford’s Mills completed 33 of 50 passes for 504 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Stanford closed WSU’s lead to 25-22 in the third quarter, but the Cougars scored the final 24 points, and Max Borghi had two touchdowns in the final period – one rushing and one receiving.