‘Unlikely Thru-Hiker’ presentation Monday

Staff and wire reports

The Lands Council, along with Gonzaga University Environmental Studies Department and Friends of Scotchman Peak Wilderness, is happy to host Derick Lugo, author of “The Unlikely Thru-Hiker,” for a presentation on Monday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.

The Unlikely Thru-Hiker (https://www.dericklugo.com/) is the story of a young black man setting off from the city with an extremely overweight pack and a willfully can-do attitude. What follows are lessons on preparation, humility, race relations, and nature’s wild unpredictability.

Through it all, Derick (Mr. Fabulous) refuses to let any challenge squash his inner Pollyanna, persevering with humor, tenacity, and an unshakeable commitment to grooming that sees him from Georgia to Maine.

This event is free and open to the public. Register via Zoom to receive the meeting link (shorturl.at/sJXY0).