SWX Home
Sports >  Outdoors

‘Unlikely Thru-Hiker’ presentation Monday

Derick Lugo, the
Derick Lugo, the "Unlikely Thru-Hiker," will give a presentation sponsored by Gonzaga University Environmental Studies Department and Friends of Scotchman Peak Wilderness on Monday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. (Courtesy photo via www.dericklugo.com. )
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Staff and wire reports
Derick Lugo, the
Derick Lugo, the "Unlikely Thru-Hiker," will give a presentation sponsored by Gonzaga University Environmental Studies Department and Friends of Scotchman Peak Wilderness on Monday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. (Courtesy photo via www.dericklugo.com. )

The Lands Council, along with Gonzaga University Environmental Studies Department and Friends of Scotchman Peak Wilderness, is happy to host Derick Lugo, author of “The Unlikely Thru-Hiker,” for a presentation on Monday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.

The Unlikely Thru-Hiker (https://www.dericklugo.com/) is the story of a young black man setting off from the city with an extremely overweight pack and a willfully can-do attitude. What follows are lessons on preparation, humility, race relations, and nature’s wild unpredictability.

Through it all, Derick (Mr. Fabulous) refuses to let any challenge squash his inner Pollyanna, persevering with humor, tenacity, and an unshakeable commitment to grooming that sees him from Georgia to Maine.

This event is free and open to the public. Register via Zoom to receive the meeting link (shorturl.at/sJXY0).

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Outdoors

Annual health and dental insurance enrollment period open now

(Courtesy Washington Healthplanfinder)

2020 has been a stressful year for myriad reasons.