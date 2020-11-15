Local NFL roundup: Trio of Eastern Washington alums help Los Angeles Rams defeat Seattle Seahawks

Staff and wire report

LOS ANGELES - A trio of former Eastern Washington stars helped the Los Angeles Rams dispatch the visiting Seattle Seahawks 23-16 on Sunday at So-Fi Stadium.

Cooper Kupp hauled in five passes for 50 yards, linebacker Samson Ebukam had two tackles and special teamer Nsimba Webster had two tackles for the Rams (6-3), who now are in a three-way tie atop the NFC West with the Seahawks (6-3) and Arizona Cardinals (6-3).

Webster also returned two punts for 37 yards and a kickoff for 15 yards.

Former Idaho standout Mike Iupati resumed his spot at left guard for the Seahawks, who surrendered six sacks.

Ex-Vandal defensive end Benson Mayowa, who has started multiple games for the Seahawks this season, was inactive.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU), wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers: A week after sitting out due to a positive COVID-19 test, Bourne had four catches for 26 yards in the 49ers’ 27-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Jalen Thompson (WSU), safety, Arizona Cardinals: Thompson had seven tackles in the Cardinals’ thrilling 32-30 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Elijhaa Penny (Idaho), running back, New York Giants: Penny had one carry for no yards in the Giants’ 27-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles

Jake Luton (Idaho), quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars: Luton, a one-time Vandal who finished his career at Oregon State, completed 18 of 35 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a 24-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Luton is in fill-in duty for the injured Gardner Minshew (WSU).

Jesse Davis (Idaho), offensive line, Miami Dolphins: Davis resumed his starting spot up front for the surging Dolphins, who came away with a 29-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joe Dahl (WSU), offensive line, Detroit Lions: The University High alum returned from the inactive list (injury) as the Lions clipped the 30-27 win over Washington.

Note: Denver Broncos reserve offensive tackle Jake Rodgers (EWU/Shadle Park) was reportedly out with an injury Sunday.