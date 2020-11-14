Sports >  WSU football

Updates: Washington State goes for 2-0 start vs. No. 11 Oregon

UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 14, 2020

PAC-12 FOOTBALL
At Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington
4 p.m. 00 - 00
➤Saturday, Nov. 14: No. 11 Oregon Ducks (1-0) at Washington State Cougars (1-0), 4 p.m. TV: Fox

Pregame

Game preview

Season leaders

 
PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int.
Tyler Shough (Oregon) 17-26 227 1 1
Jayden de Laura (WSU) 18-33 227 2 1
 
RUSHING Carries Yards TD
C.J. Verdell (Oregon) 20 105 1
Deon McIntosh (WSU) 18 147 1
 
RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD
Johnny Johnson III (Oregon) 4 60 0
Travell Harris (WSU) 7 107 2

Team stats

 
  Oregon WSU
Points Per Game 35.0 38.0
Points Allowed Per Game 14.0 28.0
Total Yards 496.0 456.0
     Yards Passing 227.0 227.0
     Yards Rushing 269.0 229.0
Yards Allowed 413.0 451.0
     Pass Yards Allowed 216.0 329.0
     Rush Yards Allowed 197.0 122.0

Uniforms

For the second straight week the Cougars will go with a one-color look. This week WSU will be clad in crimson helmets, jerseys and pants for its home opener. Last week the Cougs wore all white at Oregon State. 

Oregon will counter the host Cougs look with white jerseys and pants topped with green helmets. 

More on the Cougs

Last game

