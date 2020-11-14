Updates: Washington State goes for 2-0 start vs. No. 11 Oregon

PAC-12 FOOTBALL
At Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington
4 p.m. 00 - 00
➤Saturday, Nov. 14: No. 11 Oregon Ducks (1-0) at Washington State Cougars (1-0), 4 p.m. TV: Fox
Pregame
Game preview
VIDEO
Pac-12 Networks / YouTube
Unless the cardboard cutouts at Martin Stadium are programmed differently than those elsewhere in the country, Saturday’s game between Washington State and No. 11 Oregon won’t end the same way it did the last time the teams met on the Palouse, with tens of thousands of students and fans converging onto a football field to mob Gardner Minshew and his teammates following a euphoric 34-20 win. |
Keys to victory for Washington State against No. 11 Oregon |
Fans on both sides of Saturday’s game between Washington State and No. 11 Oregon will be eager to see how first-year starting quarterbacks Jayden de Laura and Tyler Shough fare coming off equally impressive college debuts. |
What is it? Washington State (1-0) hosts 11th-ranked Oregon (1-0) for the first home game of the Nick Rolovich era. |
Season leaders
PASSING
Att.-Comp.
Yards
TD
Int.
Tyler Shough (Oregon)
17-26
227
1
1
Jayden de Laura (WSU)
18-33
227
2
1
RUSHING
Carries
Yards
TD
C.J. Verdell (Oregon)
20
105
1
Deon McIntosh (WSU)
18
147
1
RECEIVING
Receptions
Yards
TD
Johnny Johnson III (Oregon)
4
60
0
Travell Harris (WSU)
7
107
2
Team stats
Oregon
WSU
Points Per Game
35.0
38.0
Points Allowed Per Game
14.0
28.0
Total Yards
496.0
456.0
Yards Passing
227.0
227.0
Yards Rushing
269.0
229.0
Yards Allowed
413.0
451.0
Pass Yards Allowed
216.0
329.0
Rush Yards Allowed
197.0
122.0
Uniforms
For the second straight week the Cougars will go with a one-color look. This week WSU will be clad in crimson helmets, jerseys and pants for its home opener. Last week the Cougs wore all white at Oregon State.
Oregon will counter the host Cougs look with white jerseys and pants topped with green helmets.
More on the Cougs
A bit of trivia before we jump into this week’s mailbag. |
Times are a changing at Washington State. It’s 2020, what else do you expect? |
It’s been Washington State’s policy to refrain from reporting on team-specific COVID-19 numbers, instead offering totals for the athletic department as a whole. |
Beginning last season, the Pac-12 began honoring the conference’s Freshman of the Week to go along with its customary Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week awards. |
Most Washington State fans knew the Cougars would be playing without Max Borghi by the time the Cougars got on a bus headed to Reser Stadium Saturday night. |
We’ve learned a lot in eight months about what we can get along without. Here was Washington State’s list on Saturday night. |
Difference makers from Washington State’s 38-28 victory over Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon. |
