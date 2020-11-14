Updates: Washington State goes for 2-0 start vs. No. 11 Oregon

PAC-12 FOOTBALL

At Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington 4 p.m. 00 - 00 ➤Saturday, Nov. 14: No. 11 Oregon Ducks (1-0) at Washington State Cougars (1-0), 4 p.m. TV: Fox

🏈 🏈 🏈

Pregame

Can confirm Jayden de Laura was the first #WSU player out on the field for warmups. Can also confirm he dyed the back of his hair crimson red. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 14, 2020

Against all odds, part two. pic.twitter.com/cgwblH8WRG — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 14, 2020

Game preview

Pac-12 Networks / YouTube

For second time in three years, Washington State attempting to upset top-15 Oregon team at Martin Stadium Unless the cardboard cutouts at Martin Stadium are programmed differently than those elsewhere in the country, Saturday’s game between Washington State and No. 11 Oregon won’t end the same way it did the last time the teams met on the Palouse, with tens of thousands of students and fans converging onto a football field to mob Gardner Minshew and his teammates following a euphoric 34-20 win. | Read more »

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against No. 11 Oregon Keys to victory for Washington State against No. 11 Oregon | Read more »

Washington State’s Abraham Lucas, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux set to collide in highly anticipated trench battle Fans on both sides of Saturday’s game between Washington State and No. 11 Oregon will be eager to see how first-year starting quarterbacks Jayden de Laura and Tyler Shough fare coming off equally impressive college debuts. | Read more »

First look: No. 11 Oregon at Washington State What is it? Washington State (1-0) hosts 11th-ranked Oregon (1-0) for the first home game of the Nick Rolovich era. | Read more »

Season leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. Tyler Shough (Oregon) 17-26 227 1 1 Jayden de Laura (WSU) 18-33 227 2 1 RUSHING Carries Yards TD C.J. Verdell (Oregon) 20 105 1 Deon McIntosh (WSU) 18 147 1 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD Johnny Johnson III (Oregon) 4 60 0 Travell Harris (WSU) 7 107 2

Team stats

Oregon WSU Points Per Game 35.0 38.0 Points Allowed Per Game 14.0 28.0 Total Yards 496.0 456.0 Yards Passing 227.0 227.0 Yards Rushing 269.0 229.0 Yards Allowed 413.0 451.0 Pass Yards Allowed 216.0 329.0 Rush Yards Allowed 197.0 122.0

Uniforms

For the second straight week the Cougars will go with a one-color look. This week WSU will be clad in crimson helmets, jerseys and pants for its home opener. Last week the Cougs wore all white at Oregon State.

Oregon will counter the host Cougs look with white jerseys and pants topped with green helmets.

More on the Cougs

Washington State mailbag: What to make of the second-half defense in Corvallis, and how can the Cougars contain Oregon’s run game? A bit of trivia before we jump into this week’s mailbag. | Read more »

Five key stats from the season opener that indicate a shift in offensive culture at Washington State Times are a changing at Washington State. It’s 2020, what else do you expect? | Read more »

Washington State football player who contracted COVID-19 will return to field Tuesday; no update on injured Max Borghi It’s been Washington State’s policy to refrain from reporting on team-specific COVID-19 numbers, instead offering totals for the athletic department as a whole. | Read more »

Washington State’s Jayden de Laura earns Pac-12 Freshman of Week – potentially the first of many Beginning last season, the Pac-12 began honoring the conference’s Freshman of the Week to go along with its customary Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week awards. | Read more »

Last game

Analysis: With Max Borghi and 31 of his teammates missing, Washington State pulls out impressive 38-28 victory against Oregon State Most Washington State fans knew the Cougars would be playing without Max Borghi by the time the Cougars got on a bus headed to Reser Stadium Saturday night. | Read more »

John Blanchette: Washington State proves traditional college football blueprints don’t decide winners We’ve learned a lot in eight months about what we can get along without. Here was Washington State’s list on Saturday night. | Read more »