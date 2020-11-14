November 14: Montana High School Scores and Updates
Sat., Nov. 14, 2020
Volleyball
Class ‘AA’ Volleyball, State Championship Game
Helena Capital Bruins 3, CMR Rustlers 2 | (20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 15-8)
Helena Capital completes the three-peat as they win back-to-back-to-back championships.
Class ‘A’ Volleyball, Loser’s Bracket
Columbia Falls Wildcats 3, Hardin Bulldogs 1 | ( 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20)
Championship Game Columbia Falls 0, Billings Central Rams 3 | (23-25, 21-25, 15-25,)
Class ‘B’ Volleyball, State Tournament, Loser’s Bracket
Choteau Bulldogs 2, Huntley Project Red Devils 3 | (25-20, 14-25, 25-20, 26-28, 12-15)
Championship Game
Huntley Project 0, Joliet J-Hawks 3 | (18-25, 21-25, 17-25)
Class ‘C’ Volleyball, Loser’s Bracket
Plentywood Wildcats 0 , Manhattan Christian Eagles 3 | (18-25, 18-25, 12-25)
Championship, Game 1
Manhattan Christian 3 , Bridger Scouts 1 | (25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 25-15)
Championship, Game 2
Manhattan Christian 1, Bridger Scouts 3 | (14-25, 21-25, 25-20, 18-25)
Football
Class ‘A’ Football, State Championship Game
Laurel Locomotives 34 | Billings Central Rams 0
Class ‘B’ Football, State Tournament Semifinals
Fairfield Eagles 8 | Florence Falcons 6 (OT)
Manhattan Tigers 43 | Glasgow Scotties 18
Fairfield is set to host the Tigers next weekend in the state championship game.
Class ‘C’ 8-Man Football, State Tournament Semifinals
Flint Creek Titans 48 | Fort Benton Longhorns 18
Scobey Spartans 44 | Shelby Coyotes 28
Flint-Creek will host Scobey next weekend for the state title game.
Class ‘C’ 6-Man Football, State Championship Game
Froid-Medicine Lake Red Hawks 44 | White Sulphur Springs Hornets 19
