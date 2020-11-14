SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

November 14: Montana High School Scores and Updates

The Capital Bruins volleyball team poses for a team picture after defeating the CMR Rustlers in five sets to win their third-straight 'AA' state championship on Saturday. (Jeremy Schnell / SWX)
The Capital Bruins volleyball team poses for a team picture after defeating the CMR Rustlers in five sets to win their third-straight 'AA' state championship on Saturday. (Jeremy Schnell / SWX)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Mohammad Ahmad SWX
Saturday was a busy day all across Montana as multiple volleyball and football semifinals and title games took place. Here’s all the scores and updates from today’s tournaments:

Volleyball

Class ‘AA’ Volleyball, State Championship Game

Helena Capital Bruins 3, CMR Rustlers 2 | (20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 15-8)

Helena Capital completes the three-peat as they win back-to-back-to-back championships.

Class ‘A’ Volleyball, Loser’s Bracket

Columbia Falls Wildcats 3, Hardin Bulldogs 1 | ( 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20)

Championship Game Columbia Falls 0, Billings Central Rams 3 | (23-25, 21-25, 15-25,)

Class ‘B’ Volleyball, State Tournament, Loser’s Bracket

Choteau Bulldogs 2, Huntley Project Red Devils 3 | (25-20, 14-25, 25-20, 26-28, 12-15)

Championship Game

Huntley Project 0, Joliet J-Hawks 3 | (18-25, 21-25, 17-25)

Class ‘C’ Volleyball, Loser’s Bracket

Plentywood Wildcats 0 , Manhattan Christian Eagles 3 | (18-25, 18-25, 12-25)

Championship, Game 1

Manhattan Christian 3 , Bridger Scouts 1 | (25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 25-15)

Championship, Game 2

Manhattan Christian 1, Bridger Scouts 3 | (14-25, 21-25, 25-20, 18-25)

Football

Class ‘A’ Football, State Championship Game

Laurel Locomotives 34 | Billings Central Rams 0

Class ‘B’ Football, State Tournament Semifinals

Fairfield Eagles 8 | Florence Falcons 6 (OT)

Manhattan Tigers 43 | Glasgow Scotties 18

Fairfield is set to host the Tigers next weekend in the state championship game.

Class ‘C’ 8-Man Football, State Tournament Semifinals

Flint Creek Titans 48 | Fort Benton Longhorns 18

Scobey Spartans 44 | Shelby Coyotes 28

Flint-Creek will host Scobey next weekend for the state title game.

Class ‘C’ 6-Man Football, State Championship Game

Froid-Medicine Lake Red Hawks 44 | White Sulphur Springs Hornets 19

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports

Annual health and dental insurance enrollment period open now

(Courtesy Washington Healthplanfinder)

2020 has been a stressful year for myriad reasons.