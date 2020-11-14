November 14: Montana High School Scores and Updates

Mohammad Ahmad SWX

Saturday was a busy day all across Montana as multiple volleyball and football semifinals and title games took place. Here’s all the scores and updates from today’s tournaments:

Volleyball

Class ‘AA’ Volleyball, State Championship Game

Helena Capital Bruins 3, CMR Rustlers 2 | (20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 15-8)

Helena Capital completes the three-peat as they win back-to-back-to-back championships.

Class ‘A’ Volleyball, Loser’s Bracket

Columbia Falls Wildcats 3, Hardin Bulldogs 1 | ( 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20)

Championship Game Columbia Falls 0, Billings Central Rams 3 | (23-25, 21-25, 15-25,)

Class ‘B’ Volleyball, State Tournament, Loser’s Bracket

Choteau Bulldogs 2, Huntley Project Red Devils 3 | (25-20, 14-25, 25-20, 26-28, 12-15)

Championship Game

Huntley Project 0, Joliet J-Hawks 3 | (18-25, 21-25, 17-25)

Class ‘C’ Volleyball, Loser’s Bracket

Plentywood Wildcats 0 , Manhattan Christian Eagles 3 | (18-25, 18-25, 12-25)

Championship, Game 1

Manhattan Christian 3 , Bridger Scouts 1 | (25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 25-15)

Championship, Game 2

Manhattan Christian 1, Bridger Scouts 3 | (14-25, 21-25, 25-20, 18-25)

Football

Class ‘A’ Football, State Championship Game

Laurel Locomotives 34 | Billings Central Rams 0

Class ‘B’ Football, State Tournament Semifinals

Fairfield Eagles 8 | Florence Falcons 6 (OT)

Manhattan Tigers 43 | Glasgow Scotties 18

Fairfield is set to host the Tigers next weekend in the state championship game.

Class ‘C’ 8-Man Football, State Tournament Semifinals

Flint Creek Titans 48 | Fort Benton Longhorns 18

Scobey Spartans 44 | Shelby Coyotes 28

Flint-Creek will host Scobey next weekend for the state title game.

Class ‘C’ 6-Man Football, State Championship Game

Froid-Medicine Lake Red Hawks 44 | White Sulphur Springs Hornets 19