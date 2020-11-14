Idaho prep football: Dietrich routs Mullan 64-0 in 1A Division II semifinals

Staff report

From staff reports

DIETRICH, Idaho – Second-ranked Dietrich made quick work of Mullan-St. Regis on Saturday, routing the fourth-ranked Tigers 64-0 in 1A Division II State semifinal.

Mullan, which co-ops with the nearby Montana school, couldn’t get much going after making the 530-mile trek.

The North Star League champions committed a turnover on their first drive, setting up a quick Dietrich score. Dietrich, located 25 miles from Twin Falls, subsequently recovered an onside kick and scored on the ensuing possession.

The Blue Devils (10-0) never looked back.

Mullan-St. Regis (8-2) a team comprised primarily of underclassmen, was thwarted by Dietrich quarterback Brady Power.

Power, who beat the Tigers with his arm and feet, was even bigger on defense, totaling three interceptions.

Dietrich will face the winner of Saturday night’s semifinal between Carey and Kendrick next week in the 1A Division II title game next week.