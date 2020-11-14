Fan cutouts on sale for Gonzaga men’s and women’s home games

Fans probably won’t be permitted at Gonzaga men’s and women’s home basketball games due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but Zag enthusiasts can still have a presence in the stands.

Fan cutouts – like those seen in some college football stadiums and a staple in the background of Major League Baseball telecasts – are coming to the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Supporters can purchase Kennel cutouts for themselves, a friend or a pet for $70 for men’s and women’s games. The fee is $35 for GU students. Proceeds support Gonzaga athletics.

The Gonzaga men have six non-conference home games, beginning with Tarleton State on Dec. 8, and eight WCC matchups. The GU women have nine conference home dates and one non-conference home game (Dec. 13 versus Montana).

Fans are asked to wear Gonzaga gear in their picture. No commercial advertising, business, political brands or other NCAA/pro teams’ logos or brands will be allowed. Group photos and selfies won’t be permitted.

Visit shop.fancutouts.com/products/gonzaga for more information on ordering, pricing, photo guidelines and backgrounds.

If the season is altered due to COVID-19, fans will be contacted regarding their cutouts.