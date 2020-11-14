Difference makers: Tyler Shough, Travis Dye lead dynamic Oregon attack in 43-29 win over Washington State

Tyler Shough

Another Oregon quarterback with the ability to throw and run hurt the Cougars on Saturday. Shough, a redshirt freshman from Arizona, was productive as both a passer and a rusher, compiling 393 total yards of offense and four touchdowns – each of which came through the air. The successor to first-round NFL Draft pick Justin Herbert completed 21 of 30 passes for 312 yards, but he was also efficient on the ground, rushing nine times for 81 yards. Shough made the Cougars pay on two long run plays, reeling off a 24-yard gain on a QB keeper near the beginning of the third quarter and picking up another 34 yards toward the end of the period.

Travis Dye

WSU’s defense mostly stifled Dye in the first half, but the electric Oregon running back exploded in the second. For the game, Dye had 147 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, catching a 16-yard pass from Shough in the third quarter and reeling in a 71-yard score with 8:25 left in the fourth. The shifty junior added insult to injury with 24- and 21-yard rushing plays on the final drive of the game for the visitors, allowing fellow tailback Cyrus Habibi-Likio to plunge into the end zone for a 1-yard score that put the game out of reach.

Ayden Hector

Next to WSU’s starting quarterback, no freshman on the Cougars’ roster has made as big an impact as the walk-on safety. Hector had a hand in three first-half turnovers, scooping up two Oregon fumbles and intercepting Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough. The offense managed to score 10 points on the turnovers and despite an Oregon touchdown with three seconds left in the second quarter, the Cougars still went into the halftime break leading 19-14. Hector, WSU’s leading tackler one week ago, finished with four tackles against the Ducks.