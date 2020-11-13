NAIA Frontier Conference delays the start to Winter Sports

Elijah Collins SWX

Fall sports are coming to an end, which means colleges are gearing up for what could be a shorter season for these winter sport athletes.

The Frontier Conference has announced they will delay winter sports for the health of the student-athletes during this pandemic.

Basketball games will not start until January 2021, and the University of Providence says they are still putting together their schedule for the wrestling season.

“It’s going to be a weird time here; I think everybody is kind of preparing for it. This seasons just going to be different than normal and you know, if everyone can get on and accept that this is going to be different, I think we’re pretty confident in our ability to lead a safe and healthy season for all our student-athletes no matter the sport”, says Alex Semadeni, Sports Information Director for the University of Providence.

To help limit travel as much as possible basketball games will be played back-to-back this year, meaning teams will play each other back-to-back days in the same location.

The Argo’s first basketball game is scheduled on January 4th against Montana Tech, and Semadeni says they are still laying out the details on fan restriction guidelines.