Bree Salenbien signs with Gonzaga, becoming highest-ranked recruit in program history

Bree Salenbien made it official Friday night.

Surrounded by friends and family at her high school, the highest-rated recruit in Gonzaga women’s basketball history signed a letter of intent to play with the Zags.

A four-star recruit and a three-time Michigan Player of the Year, Salenbien gave her oral commitment to the Zags last spring despite being unable to visit the campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot-3 Salenbien, a senior at Lenawee Christian, is projected to play at the wing.

The Associated Press State Player of the Year as a freshman and sophomore, Salenbien made it three in a row last season after averaging 20.6 points and 10.5 rebounds.

She also shot 80% at the free-throw line and averaged 4.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.2 blocks. Salenbien scored a season-high 37 points in one game – two shy of her school record set a year earlier.

Over the past 12 games of season, Salenbien averaged almost 24 points a game. Listed by ESPN as a five-star prospect last spring, Salenbien is currently evaluated at four stars.

ESPN also ranked her fourth in the nation at her position and 32nd overall.

Twenty games into her junior season, Salenbien tore an ACL in the final regular-season game.

She began rehabilitation immediately and was in the preoperation stage when all elective surgeries were put on hold in Michigan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salenbien’s signing is the fourth for GU this week.

On Wednesday, the Zags signed Esther Little, a 6-2 guard-forward from England with more than 50 games’ worth of international experience.

Thursday brought two more: Payton Muma, a 5-8 guard from Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and Calli Stokes, a 6-foot guard-forward from Redondo Beach, California.

Muma is coming off her junior season at Highlands Ranch, averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.9 rebounds.