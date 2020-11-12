Washington, Washington State to kick off 113th Apple Cup at 7:30 on ESPN

Sports >  WSU football

WSU breaks up a pass and forces a fumble, recovering the ball from UW during the second half of a college football game on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. UW won the game 31-13.  (By Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Theo Lawson

Post-Thanksgiving food comas will have worn off by the time Washington and Washington State take the field for the 113th Apple Cup later this month.

It’ll be a late start on Nov. 27 for the Huskies and Cougars, who will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN at Martin Stadium, the television network announced Thursday. The start marks the latest kickoff in the series since 2014 – the previous time the in-state rivals kicked off at 7:30 p.m.

The Huskies beat the Cougars 31-13 at Martin Stadium in that game.

For WSU, it’s possible Saturday’s Pac-12 North duel against Oregon will be the earliest start time of the season. The Cougars opened with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Oregon State and will start at 8 p.m. on Nov. 21 when they play at Stanford. WSU’s game at USC on Dec. 4 will either begin at 6:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. A starting time for the Dec. 12 game against Cal hasn’t been announced.

The Huskies, with Jimmy Lake, and the Cougars, with Nick Rolovich, will both have first-year head coaches on the sideline for this year’s contest.

UW carries a seven-year winning streak into the game.

