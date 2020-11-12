Washington State picked 11th in preseason hoops poll; Isaac Bonton named to second team

A Washington State men’s basketball team that’s coming off its best record since 2011-12, but also one that’s losing its top scorer and rebounder, was chosen 11th in the preseason Pac-12 media poll that was released Thursday.

It’s the second straight year the Cougars were chosen 11th in the poll, after four consecutive years of being picked 12th.

“We know there’s going to be a lot of naysayers, a lot of doubters trying to separate us,” Bonton said. “It doesn’t mean much to us, we still have the same approach every day. It’s a new year for everybody, nobody’s played through a pandemic before, so it’s going to be interesting. But we’re ready to work, we’re ready to open eyes just like we did last year.”

WSU received some attention in the way of the preseason All-Pac-12 teams, as Bonton was chosen to the Second Team by media members. Bonton is expected to take on a bigger role for the Cougars after the loss of CJ Elleby, who finished fourth in the Pac-12 in scoring at 18.4 points per game and seventh in rebounding at 7.8 rebounds per game.

“It’s just another nomination to me,” Bonton said. “I feel like definitely by the end of the year I’m going to be changing some opinions. It’s something that drives me, even being second team. That’s a cool thing to be, but definitely not satisfied, definitely ready to work all year.”

Bonton was an explosive scorer for the Cougars at times last season, especially in Pac-12 games, and averaged 15.3 points per game despite missing four conference games with an injury. Bonton’s scoring average ranks fifth among returning Pac-12 players. The Portland native who began his career at Montana State before transferring to Casper College and then WSU.

He scored a career-high 34 points in a win over Oregon State that coincided with Klay Thompson’s jersey retirement ceremony, becoming the first Pac-12 player with at least 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists since 1997, when STATS began its database.

The complete Pac-12 preseason poll is as follows: UCLA (251), Arizona State (246), Oregon (241), Stanford (209), Arizona (173), USC (154), Colorado (149), Utah (131), Washington (85), California (65), WSU (54), Oregon State (36).

Members of the Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team include Utah’s Timmy Allen, Cal’s Matt Bradley, Stanford’s Oscar da Silva, Oregon’s Chris Duarte, Arizona State’s Remy Martin, USC’s Evan Mobley, Oregon’s Will Richardson, UCLA’s Chris Smith, Stanford’s Ziaire Williams, Colorado’s McKinley Wright.