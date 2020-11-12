On the air
Thu., Nov. 12, 2020
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One qualifying ESPN2
Football, college
4 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at Florida International CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Iowa at Minnesota FS1
4:30 p.m.: East Carolina at (7) Cincinnati ESPN
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, The Masters ESPN
Swimming
7 a.m.: Toyota U.S. Open NBC Sports
Volleyball, college
5 p.m.: Texas A&M at Arkansas ESPNU
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship NBC Sports
Noon: 12 Hours of Sebring NBC
2:05 a.m. (Sunday): Formula One Racing, Turkish Grand Prix ESPN
Boxing
7 p.m.: Top Rank Boxing ESPN
Football, college
9 a.m.: (9) Miami at Virginia Tech ESPN
9 a.m.: (10) Indiana at Michigan State ABC
9 a.m.: (15) Coastal Carolina at Troy ESPN2
9 a.m.: Middle Tennessee at (16) Marshall CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Western Carolina at (22) Liberty ESPNU
9 a.m.: Penn State at Nebraska FS1
9 a.m.: TCU at West Virginia Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: (2) Notre Dame at Boston College ABC
12:30 p.m.: (20) USC at Arizona Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: Southern Miss at Western Kentucky CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: South Florida at Houston ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Colorado at Stanford ESPN
1 p.m.: Baylor at Texas Tech FS1
4 p.m.: Arkansas at (6) Florida ESPN
4 p.m.: (11) Oregon at Washington State Fox 28
4 p.m.: (19) SMU at Tulsa ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: (13) Wisconsin at Michigan ABC
4:30 p.m.: Temple at Central Florida ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: California at Arizona State ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Utah at UCLA Fox 28
8 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington FS1
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, The Masters CBS
Soccer
5 a.m.: FASL, Birmingham City at Aston Villa NBC Sports
Swimming
10:30 a.m.: Toyota U.S. Open NBC Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
4 p.m.: (11) Oregon at Washington State 700-AM
8 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington 104.1-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:30 a.m.: FIM Moto GP NBC Sports
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Carolina Fox 28
1 p.m.: Buffalo at Arizona CBS
1:25 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Rams Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Baltimore at New England NBC
Golf
7 a.m.: PGA Tour, The Masters CBS
Horse racing
9 a.m.: NYRA, America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer
11:30 a.m.: UEFA Nations League, England at Belgium ESPN
Soccer, college women
9 a.m.: ACC Championship ESPNU
Swimming
Noon: Toyota U.S. Open NBC Sports
Volleyball, college
11 a.m.: LSU at Alabama ESPNU
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Jacksonville at Green Bay 700-AM
1:25 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Rams 94.5-FM
All events are subject to change.
