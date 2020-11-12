On the air

SWX Home
Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One qualifying ESPN2

Football, college

4 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at Florida International CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Iowa at Minnesota FS1

4:30 p.m.: East Carolina at (7) Cincinnati ESPN

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, The Masters ESPN

Swimming

7 a.m.: Toyota U.S. Open NBC Sports

Volleyball, college

5 p.m.: Texas A&M at Arkansas ESPNU

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship NBC Sports

Noon: 12 Hours of Sebring NBC

2:05 a.m. (Sunday): Formula One Racing, Turkish Grand Prix ESPN

Boxing

7 p.m.: Top Rank Boxing ESPN

Football, college

9 a.m.: (9) Miami at Virginia Tech ESPN

9 a.m.: (10) Indiana at Michigan State ABC

9 a.m.: (15) Coastal Carolina at Troy ESPN2

9 a.m.: Middle Tennessee at (16) Marshall CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Western Carolina at (22) Liberty ESPNU

9 a.m.: Penn State at Nebraska FS1

9 a.m.: TCU at West Virginia Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: (2) Notre Dame at Boston College ABC

12:30 p.m.: (20) USC at Arizona Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Southern Miss at Western Kentucky CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: South Florida at Houston ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Colorado at Stanford ESPN

1 p.m.: Baylor at Texas Tech FS1

4 p.m.: Arkansas at (6) Florida ESPN

4 p.m.: (11) Oregon at Washington State Fox 28

4 p.m.: (19) SMU at Tulsa ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: (13) Wisconsin at Michigan ABC

4:30 p.m.: Temple at Central Florida ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: California at Arizona State ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Utah at UCLA Fox 28

8 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington FS1

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, The Masters CBS

Soccer

5 a.m.: FASL, Birmingham City at Aston Villa NBC Sports

Swimming

10:30 a.m.: Toyota U.S. Open NBC Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

4 p.m.: (11) Oregon at Washington State 700-AM

8 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington 104.1-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:30 a.m.: FIM Moto GP NBC Sports

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Carolina Fox 28

1 p.m.: Buffalo at Arizona CBS

1:25 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Rams Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Baltimore at New England NBC

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA Tour, The Masters CBS

Horse racing

9 a.m.: NYRA, America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer

11:30 a.m.: UEFA Nations League, England at Belgium ESPN

Soccer, college women

9 a.m.: ACC Championship ESPNU

Swimming

Noon: Toyota U.S. Open NBC Sports

Volleyball, college

11 a.m.: LSU at Alabama ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Jacksonville at Green Bay 700-AM

1:25 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Rams 94.5-FM

All events are subject to change.

