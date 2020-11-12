Grizzlies Standout Samori Toure Enters Transfer Portal

Vince Bagby SWX

The Montana Grizzly football team will be heading into their spring season without one of their most talented offensive pieces after wide receiver Samori Toure announced on Thursday that he is leaving the program and entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Toure made the announcement on Twitter, saying “… after careful consideration and talking it over with my loved ones, I have decided to enter my name in the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer with the intention of using my final year of eligibility in the ‘21 season.”

Also on the post, Toure thanked the Grizzlies coaching staff for “… helping me grow as a player and as a man.” He also said thank you to GRIZ NATION, calling it the “… best fan base in the FCS. The amount of love and support I have received since I stepped on this campus is unimaginable.

Toure is coming off a record season as a junior in which he recorded 1,495 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, becoming the first Grizzly wideout to post more than 1,000 yards in a single season since Jamal Jones in 2015.