Gonzaga women get two more signees in Payton Muma, Calli Stokes

The Gonzaga women have inked two more players in the NCAA early signing period.

Payton Muma, a 5-foot-8 guard from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Calli Stokes, a 6-foot guard-forward from Redondo Beach, California, signed letters of intent to play with the Zags in the fall of 2021, head coach Lisa Fortier announced Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Zags signed Esther Little, a 6-2 guard-forward from England with more than 50 games’ worth of international experience.

The Zags also have an oral commitment from Bree Salenbein of Lewanee, Michigan, a five-star prospect who has scheduled a signing party Friday night.

Muma is coming off a productive junior season at Highlands Ranch, a Denver suburb, averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.9 rebounds.

“Payton is a shifty guard who can fill it up from the 3-point line,” Fortier said. “She has great ball skills and will add to the depth of our backcourt.

“She has a balance between fierce competitor on the court and laid-back personality off the court, and has a winner’s mentality.”

Muma had given GU a commitment after visiting the campus last year.

“After meeting the coaches and players, and visiting the campus, l knew in my heart Gonzaga was the perfect choice,” Muma said.

Stokes is one of the top guard/forward combos in Southern California. According to MaxPreps, she is ranked 76th among all women’s basketball recruits in California.

She will provide plenty of depth for the Zags at both the guard and forward positions, and her ability to shoot from 3 with strong ball-handling skills will spread defenses and open up scoring lanes for the Bulldogs.

“I chose Gonzaga because of the family-like atmosphere and the amazing coaching staff,” Stokes said.

Salenbein would be the first five-star recruit in program history if she signs with the Zags.

She has drawn offers from at least 35 Division I schools, including Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Duke, Florida, Wisconsin, Georgia, Kentucky and Maryland.