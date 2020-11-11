SWX Home
Sports >  Area sports

Washington Athletics reports uptick in positive COVID-19 cases after pausing baseball program’s offseason workouts

UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 11, 2020

Washington coach Lindsay Meggs follows team practice at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 15, 2018. (Associated Press)
Washington coach Lindsay Meggs follows team practice at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 15, 2018. (Associated Press)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The University of Washington athletics department reported 13 active positive cases of COVID-19 within its department in a release on Wednesday night, four more than a week prior.

The athletes who tested positive “are going through our COVID-19 care and quarantine protocols,” the release states.

According to a source, that uptick is not directly connected to the Husky football program – which hopes to host its revised season opener against Oregon State at 8 p.m. Saturday. UW’s game last weekend was canceled after a Cal player tested positive for COVID-19 and the accompanying contact tracing eliminated an entire position group, making it impossible to play.

The Pac-12 football game between Utah and Arizona was also canceled last week after Utah could not reach minimum scholarship limits due to positive COVID-19 cases and contract tracing.

Four SEC football games have been postponed this weekend as well.

UW declined to disclose which specific programs the active COVID-19 cases are connected to. But on Nov. 4, UW’s baseball program paused its offseason workouts “after discovering positive COVID-19 cases and using contact tracing within the program while following its rigorous testing protocols,” according to a release. It was the first UW athletics program to be forced to pause training due to positive COVID-19 cases since athletes began returning to campus on June 15.

Since June 15, the university has administered 4,478 PCR tests – with 48 total positive cases.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

New health insurance plans available Nov. 1 through Washington Healthplanfinder

(Photo courtesy WAHBE)

Fall means the onset of the cold and flu season.